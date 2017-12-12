Giant ancient penguin was human-size

(CNN) Today's adorable penguins waddle across kids' cartoons as comic relief. The cute cold-weather bird is a pitchman for everything from vodka to hockey. But in ancient times, you wouldn't want meet one in person.

The fossilized partial skeleton is estimated to be between 59.5 milion and 55 million years old, making it one of the oldest-known giant penguins, and it's changing what we know about the early version of the bird.

Penguin remains that were nearly 60 million years old were found in New Zealand.

The remains were identified by a team of prominent paleontologists including Gerald Mayr , an ancient-bird expert who also identified what is thought to be the oldest fossils of modern-type hummingbirds in Europe in 2004

"That was an extremely interesting find too, but the international popular press didn't make much note of it. Apparently, only penguins get major media attention," joked Mayr, curator of ornithology at Germany's Senckenberg Research Institute.

The study's authors have also been able to piece together that, unlike the penguin of today, the ancient bird's beak was longer, Mayr said. Based on other finds of feather remains in Peru , scientists believe that its feathers would probably have been brown, rather than black and white.

Although penguins live in cold climates today, these ancient animals would have lived in a subtropical climate. And it's believed that gigantism in penguins may have come earlier than previously thought, possibly shortly after the birds became flightless divers, according to the study. That would be after the extinction of large predatory marine reptiles, which may have made room for these birds and other giants like the aptly nicknamed "terror birds" of South America.

Professor R. Ewan Fordyce of the University of Otago geology department in New Zealand, an expert on ancient penguins, said the discovery is "really significant and shows an interesting history about the penguin."

"They were extremely impressive animals," said Fordyce, who was not involved in the new research.

Scientists aren't sure exactly why we don't see human-size penguins now, but there are some theories. Their disappearance coincides with the rise of marine mammals such as seals or sea lions, who probably competed for food, earlier research suggests. Possibly, predators such as toothy whales hunted them to extinction.

Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

"The exciting thing about this find is that it suggests these penguins were living not long after the extinction of the dinosaur, and it should tell us more about the animal's overall evolutionary history," Fordyce said. "Now, they look like funny little gentlemen in tuxedos, but in this case, they were big gentlemen.

"In short, penguins have always been cool."