The Geminids can be seen all around the world . No matter where you are viewing, NASA says the meteor shower will reach its peak between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and dawn the morning of December 14, with the most meteors visible from midnight to 4 a.m. on December 14.

Even with this year's great weather conditions, you'll still want to get far away from city lights for optimal viewing. If you're watching under a clear and dark sky, Sky & Telescope magazine predicts you could see a meteor every minute or two on average.

If it's too cloudy in your area, have no fear. You can watch it online. Here are few options.

NASA will stream the Geminid shower live starting at sunset from its Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 will broadcast it through its remotely controlled robotic telescope.

