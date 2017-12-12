Accused Tampa killer pleads not guilty

Story highlights Howell "Trai" Donaldson III, 24, is charged with four counts of premeditated murder

(CNN) The man accused of fatally shooting four people during a killing spree that shocked Tampa, Florida, has entered a not guilty plea, a Hillsborough County court official said Tuesday.

Howell "Trai" Donaldson III, 24, who was indicted last week on four counts of premeditated murder with a firearm, entered a written plea of not guilty on all charges and his court appearance was waived, said Mike Moore, a spokesman for Hillsborough County court system.

His next court date is January 25, by which time prosecutors will have decided whether to pursue the death penalty, according to Moore.

Donaldson was arrested in late November and accused of killing four people, seemingly at random, in Seminole Heights in October and November.

The victims -- Anthony Naiboa, Monica Hoffa, Benjamin Mitchell and Ronald Felton -- were shot and killed in separate incidents as they walked alone at night. At the time, police swarmed the area amid fears that a serial killer was on the loose.

