Rep. Eric Swalwell: Trump's Gillibrand tweet 'ugly and suggestive'

Trump hit back at her Tuesday morning on Twitter

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California condemned President Donald Trump's Tuesday morning tweet attacking Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, calling it "ugly and suggestive."

"It's beneath the office of the presidency for him to conduct himself that way," Swalwell told CNN.

At 8:03 a.m., the President tweeted: "Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"

Swalwell took issue with Trump's tweet, saying, "We all know what he was trying to say." Swalwell did not elaborate in detail but noted that the President "put 'begging' in quotes."

Gillibrand on Monday called on Trump to resign over allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment.