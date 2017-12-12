Raelene Castle becomes first woman to take charge of a rugby governing body

Breaking News

Perry Baker (USA)The only American selected for the 2016 World Series Dream Team, Baker crossed the line 57 times last season, more often than any other player. The former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver has reportedly been timed doing the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds and can bench press 120kg.
Charlotte Caslick (Australia)Having never even played the sport until her late teens, Caslick was named World Rugby Sevens women's Player of the Year in 2016. Still just 22, the all-rounder is already an Olympic gold medalist. "I grew up wanting to be the best in the world in whatever sport," Caslick told CNN Sport. "It's so special for all of this to come so early in my career," she said.
Darcy Graham (Scotland)Touted as a future star by Scotland XVs head coach Gregor Townsend, Graham didn't disappoint in the Dubai leg of the ongoing World Series where he topped the scoring charts with eight tries.
Portia Woodman (New Zealand)Woodman was playing top-level netball only four years ago. But after responding to a grassroots initiative aimed at finding future stars for the Rio 2016 Olympics, the winger is now among the standout players in women's rugby.
Seabelo Senatla (South Africa)The "Welkom Wizard," top try scorer in each of the last two seasons, was named World Rugby's men's Sevens Player of the Year in 2016 following a series of scintillating displays. Now Senatla dreams of becoming World Player of the Year in XVs, as he told CNN Sport earlier this year.
Heather Fisher (England)It's not so long ago Fisher was hurtling down icy tracks at 60mph as part of the British Bobsled set-up. But rugby sevens has enabled her to become Olympian and World Cup winner. Fisher also spoke candidly with CNN about her struggles with alopecia earlier this year.
Maurice Longbottom (Australia)Plucked from an Australian regional sevens tournament just over a year ago -- where he only turned up for "a muck around" -- Longbottom's rise has been almost as quick as his footwork. According to Australia head coach Andy Friend, his unpredictability makes him the sort of player every team needs.
Naya Tapper (USA)An All-American track runner in high school, Tapper only picked up a rugby ball in her second year of college. She's quickly made up for lost time, and scored a wonder try in the inaugural leg of the 2017/18 World Series in Dubai.
Collins Injera (Kenya)The sport's former all-time record try scorer celebrated scoring his 200th try by signing a nearby camera -- ruining a lens worth a reported £60,000 ($85,000) in the process. An injury sustained during the latest Dubai Sevens means Injera will miss the action in Cape Town.
Alena Mikhaltsova (Russia)Named DHL Impact Player in Dubai two seasons running, the prolific Mikhaltsova -- wife of fellow Russia sevens star Alexei -- is often seen with the colors of the Russian flag in her hair.
Jerry Tuwai (Fiji)Growing up in a shanty with no electricity, Tuwai used plastic bottles for rugby balls and a roundabout for a pitch. Now, as an Olympic gold medalist and captain of his country, the 28-year-old is determined not to forget where he came from.
Ghislaine landry (Canada)With over 800 points to her name, Landry is the leading point scorer in women's Sevens Series history. The Canada captain, dubbed "Pocket Rocket," racked up 27 tries and helped herself to 269 points last season.
Dan Norton (England)The Olympic silver medalist broke Injera's all-time try record in April 2017. Once clocked running 20 meters in 2.70 seconds while holding a rugby ball, Norton can lay claim to being faster out of the blocks than Usain Bolt during his world record sprint at the Berlin World Championships.
Michaela Blyde (New Zealand)Top try scorer last campaign -- during which the Kiwis went unbeaten in all but one of the six events -- Blyde was named DHL Impact Player of the Series. The daughter of former Black Ferns player Cherry Blyde might have developed her quick feet in athletics training but she's found her home in rugby sevens. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features.
(CNN)It was a historic moment in world rugby when Raelene Castle was named as the first woman chief executive of a national governing body Tuesday.

New Zealander Castle was announced as the new boss of Rugby Australia and will also become the first woman to oversee a major Australian sporting code.
The experienced sports administrator will take up her post in January, replacing Bill Pulver, whose contract was due to expire in February.
    "Raelene is an extremely impressive executive who covered every base as far as what the board was looking for in a chief executive officer to lead our game into an important new chapter," said Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne, who said Castle was the standout candidate from more than 200 applicants.
    "She offers an incredible wealth of experience in sports administration and business, with an outstanding track record in commercial, marketing and communications roles."
    Castle will take up her role with Rugby Australia in January.
    'Gender equity'

    Castle, who was born in Australia to Kiwi parents, was previously in charge of Netball New Zealand, as well as being the first female CEO of an Australian Rugby League club when she took over the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in 2013.
    "I am especially looking forward to getting out into the rugby communities across Australia and meeting the diverse range of people that make the game tick," she told reporters at a news conference in Sydney.
    She was, however, keen to downplay the significance of her gender.
    "The reality is sport has gender equity in it," she added.
    "There's people from both really delivering, particularly at grassroots level... so I don't think it's an enormous step to have a female chief executive, I'm excited about the opportunity."
    Clyne added that Castle would bring a "fresh set of eyes" to rugby union in Australia, while Steve Tew, chief executive of New Zealand Rugby, called her appointment "a new era for international rugby".
    "We congratulate Raelene on her appointment, which is an acknowledgement of her strength as a leader, and her ability to drive success both on and off the field," he said.
    "I have known Raelene for a number of years, and have a huge regard for her and we are really looking forward to working with her."
    Rugby union in Australia faces fierce competition from the four football codes -- Rugby League, Australian Rules Football and soccer -- and despite the national team's success it is often seen as a niche, middle-class sport, domestically.
    "For many, rugby union is still a class-based game -- and it hasn't been able to break these shackles," wrote Steve Georgakis, a senior lecturer at the University of Sydney, in 2015.