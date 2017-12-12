Raelene Castle becomes first woman to take charge of a rugby governing body

Story highlights Castle becomes world's first female rugby chief

(CNN) It was a historic moment in world rugby when Raelene Castle was named as the first woman chief executive of a national governing body Tuesday.

New Zealander Castle was announced as the new boss of Rugby Australia and will also become the first woman to oversee a major Australian sporting code.

The experienced sports administrator will take up her post in January, replacing Bill Pulver, whose contract was due to expire in February.

"Raelene is an extremely impressive executive who covered every base as far as what the board was looking for in a chief executive officer to lead our game into an important new chapter," said Rugby Australia chairman Cameron Clyne, who said Castle was the standout candidate from more than 200 applicants.

"She offers an incredible wealth of experience in sports administration and business, with an outstanding track record in commercial, marketing and communications roles."

