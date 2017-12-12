(CNN) Russian athletes wanting to participate in 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea will have the unanimous support of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), the body said Tuesday.

The Russian Olympic Committee said it was "united" and "supported" its athletes at a meeting in Moscow, attended by some of the country's top athletes and presidents of winter sports federations.

"Everyone had the same opinion, we believe our athletes should go to South Korea and win medals for our country," said ROC president Alexander Zhukov, who has been suspended as a member of the IOC.

"The bottom line is that Russian athletes expressed their willingness to participate in the PyeongChang Games despite these very difficult conditions and the decision made by IOC which is unfair to a large extent and that is what everyone said."

On Monday, the ROC athletes commission made a single statement on behalf Russia's winter sports athletes, explaining they were "fully prepared" to take part in the Games under a neutral flag.

More to follow.