Doping: Russia backs athletes wanting to take part in Winter Olympics

Updated 5:14 AM ET, Tue December 12, 2017

(CNN)The Russian Olympic Committee has said it unanimously supports Russian athletes wanting to participate in 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Last week the country was banned from taking part in February's Winter Olympics after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) found the country had engaged in "systemic manipulation" of anti-doping rule, though Russian athletes who can prove that they are clean will be "invited" to compete under the name "Olympic Athlete from Russia" (OAR).
At a meeting on Tuesday in Moscow, attended by some of the country's top athletes and presidents of winter sports federations, the Russian Olympic Committee formalized it position.
    Following the IOC's decision on December 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said the country's athletes would not be told to boycott the Games, which will take place in PyeongChang from 9-15 February.
