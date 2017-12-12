Washington (CNN) Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has completed all interviews it has requested with White House staffers to date, White House special counsel Ty Cobb tells CNN.

"The White House interviews are completed," Cobb told CNN by phone on Tuesday, referring to all interviews that Mueller's team has requested with White House staff. "We remain hopeful for an appropriate and prompt conclusion."

Cobb acknowledged that additional interviews could be scheduled, but said he expects the portion of Mueller's investigation that is focused on the White House to be completed early next year.

Cobb declined to say whether President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence has been interviewed by the special counsel, but a White House official familiar with the matter told CNN that Mueller's office has not requested interviews.

A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment.

