Trump dismisses accusations of sexual misconduct as 'fake news'

Story highlights Three women renewed their allegations against Trump in a Monday news conference

Trump responded on Twitter Tuesday morning

(CNN) President Donald Trump dismissed accusations of sexual misconduct on Tuesday, alleging the claims against him were an invention by Democrats who are unable to prove his campaign colluded with Russia to meddle in the 2016 election.

The morning message, delivered on Twitter, amounted to Trump's first direct dismissal as President of the sexual allegations that were renewed this week after originally being levied during last year's presidential campaign.

"Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!" Trump wrote on Twitter at 7:10 a.m. ET.

The message combined two topics that have dogged Trump over the course of his first year in office. While the Russia investigation has clouded his administration for months, the charges of sexual misconduct have recently gained new prominence as a wave of similar allegations have led to resignations and firings of powerful men in Congress, Hollywood and the media.

On Monday, some Democratic lawmakers began calling on Trump to resign because of the allegations, including New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who said during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour that the women should be believed.

Read More