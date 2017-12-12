(CNN) On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump tweeted.

"Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met," he wrote . "FAKE NEWS!"

There are several things that just aren't true in that tweet. Here's a list:

1. Trump says that "the Democrats" have spent "millions of dollars" and "wasted" thousands of hours in an attempt to prove he colluded with the Russians during the 2016 campaign.

Not true. Special counsel Robert Mueller, a former Republican-appointed FBI director, was appointed to be special counsel by deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who works under Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is a longtime Republican. And, yes, Sessions was nominated for that job by none other than Trump himself. Democrats have, without question, pushed the idea that the available evidence suggests collusion occurred. But Democrats don't control the Justice Department or the House and Senate. These investigations are all being led by either Republican appointees or Republican elected officials.