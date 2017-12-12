Story highlights The President will speak Tuesday afternoon from the White House

One administration official said Trump will make some news in the speech

(CNN) President Donald Trump will make his final pitch on tax reform to the American people Wednesday in a speech that will not "lean in on as many of the specifics as his prior tax reform speeches," according to two senior administration officials who briefed reporters Tuesday.

The administration sees this as a higher-altitude speech, saying the President has already addressed specific rate brackets in previous speeches.

Joined by about 120 people -- families and military personnel who have been invited -- the President will speak Wednesday afternoon from the Grand Foyer of the White House. Some young people will be among those invited, and the President will dedicate a "very significant portion" of his speech to the next generation that will be affected by tax reform. Trump will talk about some of the families present -- couples invited from states like Pennsylvania and Iowa -- and share their stories as examples of Americans who will benefit from the bill.

One administration official said Trump will make some news in the speech. "The President will share some information about the plan's impact on the American people that has not been shared with the American people before."

