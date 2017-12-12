Exclusive: Grassley urges Trump to reconsider controversial judicial picks

Story highlights Grassley: 'I would advise the White House not to proceed'

Comments amount to an unusual brake on Trump's bid to fill the judiciary with conservatives

Washington (CNN) Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley issued a rare rebuke Tuesday of two of President Donald Trump's most controversial judicial nominees, urging the White House to rethink the picks.

Grassley told CNN that he is advising the White House to "reconsider" the nomination of Jeff Mateer, who was selected to become a federal judge in Texas. He said the White House "should not proceed" on the nomination of Brett Talley, whom Trump picked to become a federal judge in Alabama.

"I've advised the White House they ought to reconsider," Grassley said as he left a Judiciary Committee hearing. "I would advise the White House not to proceed."

Grassley's comments amount to an unusual brake on Trump's bid to fill the judiciary with young conservative voices. The Senate has moved at an unprecedented pace this year to seat federal judges but controversy has surrounded the Mateer and Talley nominations.

Talley's nomination has already gone through the Judiciary Committee and is awaiting a vote from the full Senate. Mateer's nomination still needs committee approval.

