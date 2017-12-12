(CNN) Lost amid the sexual harassment and misconduct charges against Roy Moore over the past month is the fact that even before any of those allegations came to light, Republicans in Washington were deathly afraid of what the prospect of Moore in the Senate could do to the overall party brand.

Moore's views on a variety of issues -- from same-sex marriage to Muslims serving in Congress (among lots and lots of other things) -- are well outside the mainstream of conservative thought and his willingness to voice those views loudly opens Republicans up to criticism that they are a party of old white men who have tolerance issues.

Witness the interview between CNN's Jake Tapper and Moore spokesman Ted Crockett on Tuesday afternoon. Crockett responded "probably" when Tapper pressed him on whether Moore believed homosexuality should be illegal. Then came this exchange between Tapper and Crockett over Muslims serving in Congress. I'm excerpting a big chunk of it because, well, you'll see.

TAPPER: Judge Moore has also said that he doesn't think a Muslim member of Congress should be allowed to be in Congress. Why? Under what provision of the Constitution?

CROCKETT: Because you have to swear on the Bible -- when you are before -- I had to do it. I'm an elected official, three terms, I had to swear on a Bible. You have to swear on a Bible to be an elected official in the United States of America. He alleges that a Muslim cannot do that, ethically, swearing on the Bible.

