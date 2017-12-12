Story highlights
- Nancy Pelosi is among the top Democrats who's asked Rep. Ruben Kihuen to resign
- The Nevada Democrat has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has said he won't step down
(CNN)The number two House Democrat called for an ethics investigation of freshman Nevada Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen, following reports alleging a campaign aide resigned after he sexually harassed her.
Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, told reporters at a weekly session in his office in the Capitol that he has not talked to anyone on the panel, but added, "my expectation is that there will be an ethics hearing on this. They have the right and should take this under consideration themselves."
The chairman of the House Democrats' campaign arm, Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, and the top House Democratic Leader, Nancy Pelosi, urged Kihuen to resign shortly after BuzzFeed detailed his interactions with the young aide, but Hoyer noted that Kihuen repeatedly denied the allegations.
But Hoyer said those charges, along with all complaints against lawmakers, should be fully investigated.
Hoyer reiterated his position about Kihuen, saying that "if allegations are proven to be true I said he ought to resign."
The Ethics Committee announced last week it was reviewing allegations of harassment against Texas GOP Rep. Blake Farenthold from his former communications director. The panel had previously reviewed the case but dropped it after a settlement was reached and the key witness refused to be interviewed. But with more public reports about the nature of the charges the committee said it would move forward with a probe. Farenthold has denied improper behavior.