Story highlights Nancy Pelosi is among the top Democrats who's asked Rep. Ruben Kihuen to resign

The Nevada Democrat has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and has said he won't step down

(CNN) The number two House Democrat called for an ethics investigation of freshman Nevada Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen, following reports alleging a campaign aide resigned after he sexually harassed her.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, told reporters at a weekly session in his office in the Capitol that he has not talked to anyone on the panel, but added, "my expectation is that there will be an ethics hearing on this. They have the right and should take this under consideration themselves."

But Hoyer said those charges, along with all complaints against lawmakers, should be fully investigated.

