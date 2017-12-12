Story highlights Moore's primary win had divided the GOP

Democrats, for their part, erupted with glee

Washington (CNN) Democrat Doug Jones had only been projected the winner of a US Senate seat in Alabama for a few minutes Tuesday before his future Senate colleagues weighed in on the victory, including at least one Republican who wants his vote.

Sen. Cory Gardner, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign committee, urged Jones to vote with GOP members after his upset win that flipped a seat that had been reliably red for decades.

"Tonight's results are clear -- the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the US Senate," the Colorado Republican said in a statement. "I hope Senator-elect Doug Jones will do the right thing and truly represent Alabama by choosing to vote with the Senate Republican Majority."

A Senate GOP leadership aide told CNN that Moore's loss led to "relief that we don't have to deal with ethics and still amazed that the nominee was so bad we lost Alabama."