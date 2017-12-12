Story highlights Republicans in the House and Senate are reconciling their two tax bills into one

Sen. John Cornyn said the goal is to bring the tax bills to vote next week

Washington (CNN) Republicans in the House and Senate are closing in on a tax deal that would bring the party one step closer to passing a major piece of legislation by the end of President Donald Trump's first year in office.

Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told reporters Tuesday morning that a tentative agreement on a tax bill could come as soon as Tuesday.

"We don't have it right this minute, but we are getting closer. We've ping-ponged a number of offers and counter offers back and forth and are making good progress," Cornyn, who is the second ranking Republican in the Senate, said.

Pressed if it could come Tuesday, Cornyn said "I think it could."

Republicans in the House and Senate have been working for more than a week now to sort out major differences between their respective tax bills. The bills vary dramatically in some ways including the fact that the Senate bill maintained the corporate alternative minimum tax and didn't fully repeal the estate tax.

