Pelosi won't join calls for Trump to resign, backs investigation

By Deirdre Walsh, CNN Senior Congressional Producer

Updated 2:27 PM ET, Tue December 12, 2017

(CNN)The top House Democrat backed a call Tuesday from fellow female lawmakers to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against President Donald Trump but stopped short of joining others in the party urging him to resign.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is among the top congressional leaders negotiating with the White House on a year-end spending deal and other issues, told CNN, "I support what my colleagues are doing here," referring to House Democrats urging the House Oversight Committee to launch a probe.
But pressed by CNN about Senate Democrats calling on Trump to resign, she referenced the legal fight waged by Paula Jones, who accused then-President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, suggesting there was a legal path to sue the President over the issue.
    "There is a case, at least one case, and I don't see how that wouldn't go forward if in fact the Paula Jones case is a precedent," Pelosi said.
    "I don't think that a person who has been a sexual harasser should be President of the United States, but hopefully the committee would do the investigation, whether they do or not ... the court case will proceed," Pelosi replied.