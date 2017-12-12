Pelosi won't join calls for Trump to resign, backs investigation

(CNN) The top House Democrat backed a call Tuesday from fellow female lawmakers to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against President Donald Trump but stopped short of joining others in the party urging him to resign.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is among the top congressional leaders negotiating with the White House on a year-end spending deal and other issues, told CNN, "I support what my colleagues are doing here," referring to House Democrats urging the House Oversight Committee to launch a probe

But pressed by CNN about Senate Democrats calling on Trump to resign, she referenced the legal fight waged by Paula Jones, who accused then-President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, suggesting there was a legal path to sue the President over the issue.

"There is a case, at least one case, and I don't see how that wouldn't go forward if in fact the Paula Jones case is a precedent," Pelosi said.

Read More