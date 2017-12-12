US military official: 50 ISIS foreign fighters captured since November

Story highlights Some of the fighters were captured as they were attempting to hide in civilian vehicles

From Friday to Sunday the US-led coalition also carried out 13 strikes against ISIS in Syria

(CNN) Approximately 50 foreign ISIS fighters have been captured in Syria and Iraq since the start of November, a US military official told CNN on Tuesday.

The official added that some of the fighters were captured as they were attempting to hide in civilian vehicles and were discovered by either the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces or Iraqi Security Forces.

The ISIS operatives came from several countries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia, the official said.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, said in October that "as many as 40,000 foreign fighters from 120 different countries" had joined ISIS in Iraq and Syria, when he spoke to reporters following a chiefs of defense conference at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Officials have said that a central tenet of the Trump administration's strategy for fighting ISIS is preventing these foreign fighters from returning to their countries of origin to carry out attacks.

