(CNN)Alabamian and former NBA-player Charles Barkley, on Monday suggested he was worried about the possible outcome of Tuesday's special Senate race between Democrat Doug Jones, who he is supporting, and Republican nominee Roy Moore.
"Nervous, nervous," replied Barkley, when asked by CNN anchor Don Lemon how he was feeling about the race.
"I got to say, I can't believe we're in this situation where the people of Alabama are going to turn a blind eye to all the accusations, all the rhetoric, all the racist B.S."
"If somebody actually sent me a movie script and showed me these two candidates, there's no way that you say, there's no way that candidate can get elected," Barkley added later in the interview, referring to Moore. "With all the ... accusations, all the times he's gotten let go, fired, kicked off benches. Some of the things he's said. There's no way that person would win an election."
Jones and Moore are battling to fill the seat previously held for two decades by now-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The race has garnered national attention with multiple women accusing Moore of attempting to pursue sexual relationships with them many years ago, when they were minors or teenagers and Moore was in his 30s. Moore has also been accused of molesting a 14-year-old and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old. Moore has denied any inappropriate behavior.
Both candidates have seen significant backing from their respective parties. President Donald Trump announced his full endorsement of the controversial Republican candidate last week, which was later followed by support from the Republican National Committee, despite multiple GOP lawmakers -- including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby -- condemning Moore amid the allegations.