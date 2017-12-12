(CNN) Alabamian and former NBA-player Charles Barkley, on Monday suggested he was worried about the possible outcome of Tuesday's special Senate race between Democrat Doug Jones, who he is supporting, and Republican nominee Roy Moore.

"Nervous, nervous," replied Barkley, when asked by CNN anchor Don Lemon how he was feeling about the race.

"I got to say, I can't believe we're in this situation where the people of Alabama are going to turn a blind eye to all the accusations, all the rhetoric, all the racist B.S."

"If somebody actually sent me a movie script and showed me these two candidates, there's no way that you say, there's no way that candidate can get elected," Barkley added later in the interview, referring to Moore. "With all the ... accusations, all the times he's gotten let go, fired, kicked off benches. Some of the things he's said. There's no way that person would win an election."

Jones and Moore are battling to fill the seat previously held for two decades by now-US Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

