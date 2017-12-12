Story highlights Roy Moore is the Republican candidate for US Senate in Alabama

GOP senators are planning to meet Wednesday if Moore wins the special election

Montgomery, Alabama (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is privately telling colleagues he will not back off of an ethics investigation if Republican Roy Moore is elected.

McConnell has been discussing the Alabama Senate race in recent days with incumbent Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, who lost to Moore in the state's special primary runoff in September. A source familiar with their conversations says McConnell told Strange late last week that he still believes there will be a Senate Ethics Committee investigation into the allegations against Moore if he is elected, adding that he will not back off of calling for one.

Senate Republicans plan to convene a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss their next steps if Moore wins the race, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

The issue was discussed at a closed-door lunch meeting Tuesday among GOP senators, two attendees said.