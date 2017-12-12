DHS assisting with election security in Alabama

Story highlights No threats have been detected, DHS said

DHS also cooperated with states in gubernatorial elected last month

(CNN) The Department of Homeland Security has agents on the ground in Montgomery to assist with election security in the Alabama special election, a senior department official said Tuesday.

No issues have been brought to the DHS's attention thus far, Christopher Krebs, the agency's top infrastructure and cyber official, told reporters.

Asked if there were any threats or efforts by attackers to probe the Alabama election for potential weaknesses attempts, Krebs said: "I'm not aware of any."

"We've been working with them on game-day planning for quite some time now," Krebs said of Alabama's election, saying the playbook has similar to what the department did with recent gubernatorial elections in November.

The agency's efforts on securing elections is threefold, he said. "First is information-sharing, second is technical support and third is incident response."

