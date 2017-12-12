San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee dead at 65

Washington (CNN) San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee died early Tuesday at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to a statement from his office.

Lee, 65, had been mayor since 2011. Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown told CNN affiliate ABC7 News that Lee suffered cardiac arrest.

Board of Supervisors President London Breed became acting mayor of San Francisco, effective immediately, the mayor's office said in the statement. Breed will talk to reporters Tuesday morning at City Hall.

According to the statement, Lee died with family, friends, and colleagues by his side.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anita, his two daughters, Brianna and Tania, and his family," the mayor's office said in a statement.

