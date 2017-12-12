Ed Lee, San Francisco's first Asian-American mayor, dies at 65

Story highlights London Breed is acting mayor after death of Edwin Lee

Lee had been a civil servant in San Francisco since the 1980s

(CNN) San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee, a former civil rights attorney who became the first Asian-American to serve in the city's top post, died early Tuesday -- hours after appearing at a public event -- at a city hospital at age 65, his office said.

Lee, who had been mayor since 2011, suffered a heart attack while grocery shopping in his neighborhood, former Mayor Willie Brown told CNN affiliate KPIX that he had learned. Lee's office didn't immediately release his cause of death.

"I don't know San Francisco without Ed Lee," Brown told KPIX. "He clearly had ... a lot more to give to the city. I'm going to miss him personally, and I think the city will miss him."

Lee died at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with relatives, friends and colleagues by his side, city officials said.

Board of Supervisors President London Breed became acting mayor upon Lee's death, the mayor's office said, citing succession rules in the city's charter.

