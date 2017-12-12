Story highlights Gillespie tried to run for governor in Virginia without embracing Trump and also without turning off his voters

He said he wouldn't be able to vote for either Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama

(CNN) Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie says the party would be risking "long term pain for ... short term gain" if Roy Moore defeats Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama's special election for the US Senate.

Gillespie, who was defeated earlier this year in his bid to become governor of Virginia, said that if he were an Alabama voter, he would not vote for Moore.

Voters will choose Tuesday between Moore and Jones to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, who resigned earlier this year to become attorney general.

The veteran GOP operative made his comments during a taping with David Axelrod for an episode of "The Axe Files," a podcast produced by University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN.

"If I were in Alabama I would not be able to bring myself to vote for Roy Moore," Gillespie said. "I couldn't vote for Doug Jones, but I wouldn't be able to bring myself to vote for (Moore)," he said, when asked about allegations of molestation and other controversies surrounding Moore.

Read More