After the CNN story was corrected on Friday, CNN issued a statement acknowledging the error

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr.'s attorney, on behalf of the eldest Trump son, sent a letter on Tuesday to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence requesting an investigation into leaks from his client's interview with the committee earlier this month.

Alan S. Futerfas, who is representing Trump Jr., requested in a letter a "formal inquiry into leaks occurring during and after Mr. Trump's December 6, 2017 interview, including whether any members or staff members of this Committee intentionally disseminated inaccurate information to the media."

The letter cites the December 6 meeting of Trump Jr. with the House Intelligence Committee on its investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. According to the letter, Trump Jr. was assured that the meeting would remain "strictly confidential" -- but he argued that incorrect information from the meeting was leaked to the media.

"While the Interview was in progress, members of the Committee and/or their staff began selectively leaking information provided during the Interview to various press outlets," Futerfas wrote.

The letter specifically cited several instances of public comments by Democratic members of the committee as well as CNN reporting that revealed information from the interview -- including a corrected report published by CNN last week that then-candidate Donald Trump and his son Trump Jr. had received an email providing a web address and decryption key that purported to provide WikiLeaks documents before the documents were publicly available.

