6 words got Trump into big trouble today

(CNN) In an attempt to beat back his own personal #metoo moment, President Donald Trump just made things worse for himself.

"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"

Focus specifically on that parenthetical statement: "(and would do anything for them)." Trump is referring to the fact that he says Gillibrand, a New York senator and potential 2020 candidate, asked him for campaign contributions when he was a private citizen. That she is now calling on him to resign due to the allegations of sexual harassment against him is, in Trump's mind, the height of hypocrisy.

But, why those words? And why use those words right after emphasizing that Gillibrand was "begging" for contributions?