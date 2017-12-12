Warren accuses Trump of trying to 'slut-shame' senator

Story highlights Trump's attack on Twitter came a day after Gillibrand called for the President to resign

Warren asked 'Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand?'

Washington (CNN) Democratic senators are coming to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's defense Tuesday after President Donald Trump called her a "lightweight" on Twitter and blasted the New York Democrat as a "flunky" and "used."

"Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted."

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

Trump's attack on Twitter came a day after Gillibrand called for Trump to resign as he's been facing allegations of sexual assault from before he was President.

"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!," Trump tweeted Tuesday morning

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Read More