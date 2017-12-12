Trump's lawyer wants a special counsel to investigate DOJ official with Fusion GPS ties

Story highlights Bruce Ohr was demoted after it was revealed that he met with men behind Trump dossier

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's lawyer said he believes a special counsel should be appointed to investigate a Justice Department official's ties to Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm behind the controversial Trump dossier.

Attorney Jay Sekulow told CNN that an investigation should be held to look into Bruce Ohr, who was removed from the deputy attorney general's office last week.

The demand for a special counsel comes after Fox News reported that Ohr was demoted last week over 2016 meetings with Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson and Christopher Steele, the British intelligence officer who assembled the Trump dossier. On Monday, Fox News also reported that Ohr's wife, Nellie Ohr, worked for Fusion GPS during the 2016 election, according to House Intel Committee investigators. It is unclear what her role there was. While he has been stripped of his position within the deputy attorney general's office, Bruce Ohr remains director of the Justice Department's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.

Nellie Ohr did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fusion GPS had this response: "Fusion GPS frequently works with highly credentialed subject matter experts. Nellie Ohr is a widely-recognized scholar on Russia and the former Soviet Union. She speaks fluent Russian and holds a B.A. in Russian history and literature from Harvard and a PhD in Russian history from Stanford; she has been a Russia scholar at the Wilson Center and taught at Vassar College."

