Alabama winner may not take office until 2018

Story highlights Winner will have to be certified over the next few weeks

Senate is expected to adjourn by December 22

(CNN) The winner of the Alabama special election Tuesday has the potential to shake up the Senate ... but probably not before the new year.

Alabama's special election votes will have to be certified over the next few weeks before the winner can take the oath of office.

This means Democrats looking to stop the tax bill making its way through Congress right now won't be able to count on Doug Jones to vote against it, should he win the election. Republicans, unsure of how Roy Moore would vote should he win the race, will have current Sen. Luther Strange still in office. Strange will remain in the seat until the new senator is sworn into office.

Republicans currently hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated that timeline to reporters Tuesday, saying, "Sen. Strange is going to be here through the end of this session."

