(CNN) An Alabama man whose lesbian daughter killed herself took a final stand Tuesday morning against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore as polls opened across his state.

Mathis accused Moore of hypocrisy for judging the LGBT community, in light of the allegations against him.

"He don't need to be in Washington DC," Mathis said.

'I realize how wrong that was'

Mathis said he learned first-hand how damaging anti-LGBT rhetoric can be, and he credited that revelation for his own change of heart.

"What happened to me could happen to you. It could happen to anybody that's watching this program," he said. "It could be your child, your grandchild, your great-grandchild. Are you going to vote for a man that calls your child or grandchild a pervert just because they're born gay?"

"My daughter was a good person," he said. "My daughter was not no damn pervert, as Roy Moore called her. And Roy Moore, by going at little teenage girls, he does not deserve to be the in United States Senate. It's just that simple."