Why Trump and Moore are kindred spirits

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) President Donald Trump says he wants Roy Moore to become the next US senator from Alabama because Moore will be a reliable vote for the Trump agenda. It's true, Moore would likely help Trump in Washington, but I suspect that's the politically correct version of Trump's support for a credibly-accused alleged child molester.

I believe Trump backs Moore because the men appear to share a similar vision of just what makes America great -- fewer rights for Americans who aren't white, male and straight, and more for those who cling to a perverted version of conservative Christianity that allows those with whom they share a culture and political vision to get away with just about anything in the name of the Lord.

That's why I wonder what took Trump so long to back Moore in the first place. Though it probably plays a small role, I don't believe Trump really cares about allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against himself, which were given prominence again on Monday by accusers who want Congress to investigate the President, because he has no shame and won despite his awful past.

Trump backed Moore's opponent, Luther Strange, in the Republican primary, apparently for political expedience. And he resisted the urge to back Moore after a damning Washington Post report detailing his dubious behavior with young girls when he was in his 30s.

But Trump's refusal to continue listening to multiple GOP officials in Washington warning voters to stay away from Moore today seems perfectly timed, now that comments Moore made on a 2011 radio show have surfaced showing Trump and Moore to be kindred spirits.