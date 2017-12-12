The internet is a terror battle ground -- and we're losing

Samantha Vinograd is a CNN national security analyst who served on President Barack Obama's National Security Council from 2009 to 2013. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) As New Yorkers witnessed yet again -- for a second time in weeks -- terrorists' ability to recruit, direct and inspire attacks has not lessened. The internet is a battlefield, and we are losing that fight.

Investigators will need to take their time piecing together how failed suspected bomber Akayed Ullah became motivated to launch his attack on Monday. We do know that he has been in this country for years, and while some may point to his Bangladeshi origin (Bangladesh is 90% Muslim), it is also possible Ullah was radicalized here in the US.

Samantha Vinograd

Ullah's botched alleged attack at the Port Authority Bus Terminal is the latest reminder that the United States -- like many other countries -- is vulnerable. And when it comes to issues in general, the US has a real issue with domestic radicalization. We need to look hard at this individual's life while he was living in the US. One clear place to start is Ullah's online activity.

It is likely that investigators are looking at, among many other things, Ullah's digital footprint. With an immediate goal of mitigating any additional violence, one of their immediate first steps must be also seeing whom he communicated with online to make sure he didn't work with anyone else and that there aren't any follow-on attacks planned.

To start to match terrorists online from a level playing field, we need to create a new anti-digital warfare entity. When we realized that terrorists were taking advantage of changes in the financial space to move illegal funds that were critical to their survival, previous administrations created dedicated departments like Treasury's Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence . We need to do the same thing in the digital space. Groups like ISIS depend on digital warfare for their survival, and we need to cut off their access to this infrastructure.

Read More