Brian Klaas is a fellow in comparative politics at the London School of Economics and author of the forthcoming book "The Despot's Apprentice: Donald Trump's Attack on Democracy." The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) Dear President Donald Trump, I've heard some rumors in the British media that you're considering a trip over to the United Kingdom.

I'm writing to tell you that you should definitely come, particularly if you want to get a nice little ego boost -- something I'm guessing you could use these days given all those so-called polls that show you're the least popular first-year president in polling history back home.

But here in Britain, it'll be different. I swear. If you come, there will be "yuge" crowds -- perhaps the largest in the history of the country. From Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square and from Whitehall to Westminster, they will all come out to greet you. Throngs of chanting Brits, all there for you!

(OK, maybe don't look at the signs held by the people in the crowds. Or listen to the slogans they're chanting. And keep in mind that if some really enthusiastic supporters extend their middle finger toward your motorcade or flash you the peace sign, here in Britain, those are all warm symbols of welcome. I know, I know -- the cultural differences are so interesting. It took a while for me to get used to it when I moved to the UK from the US, too.)