The Alabama Senate race in 280 characters

(CNN)CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the Alabama Senate race between Doug Jones and Roy Moore.
There are many forms of voter suppression. One is believing that your vote doesn't matter. #AlabamaSenateElection— Eric Liu (@ericpliu) December 12, 2017
I wonder whether it would be more or less easy to stomach the craven immorality of these people if they weren't also so spectacularly ignorant? https://t.co/8HEz8NAsp5— Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) December 12, 2017
Not sure "fooling with women they shouldn't be fooling with" should be on the Moore surrogate prep document. But what do I know. https://t.co/EBdHmfIt1M— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 12, 2017
Shelby v. Holder, the 2013 Supreme Court case that gutted the Voting Rights Act, came from a case brought by Shelby County, Alabama. The GOP is serious about voter disenfranchisement in that state.— Rachel Sklar ❄️ (@rachelsklar) December 12, 2017
Kind of a jaw-dropping interview with Moore spokesman by @jaketapper. Doubles down on Moore's views that homosexuality should be a crime. Says elected official are REQUIRED to take an oath on a Christian bible. I mean...😳— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 12, 2017
Dear Alabama,— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) December 12, 2017
I'm a northeastern elite liberal who you probably don't want to listen to and shouldn't listen to but I need a way to channel my political anxiety today so please do not vote for Roy Moore. You know it's wrong.
Thanks.
As @DougHeye told me, "the Moore team is using the race as a referendum against the media, Washington, 'The Establishment,' etcetera." Will it work? https://t.co/bk077nrCsS— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 12, 2017
December 12, 2017
Alabama, the choice is yours but consequences will affect us all. It is why I urge you to ask yourself, "Would I have trusted Roy Moore with my 15 year-old daughter?" If the answer is "no", you should not trust him to vote on our laws.— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) December 12, 2017
"All of these people casting scorn on Alabama, I hope they turn to offering prayers for Alabama." - @mlh_holmes of @aldotcom to @ErinBurnett #CNN— Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) December 12, 2017