Diego Maradona statue provokes mirth on social media

(CNN) It's been quite the year for football's gods being honored with statues -- not least in the reaction they have provoked.

Famously known for his "Hand of God" goal against England in the 1986 World Cup, Diego Maradona is the latest football great to be immortalized, this time with a 12-foot statue in India.

The Argentine was on hand for the bust's recent unveiling in Kolkata.

The bronze statue of Argentine footballer Diego Maradona in the Indian city of Kolkata.

The bronze representation is of a youthful Maradona, with a head of hair that appears to make him look more like one of the Beatles than a footballer, holding aloft the World Cup trophy.

Maradona has just unveiled a statue of what appears to be one of the Harry Enfield scousers in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/3ruNlTFKH8 — Mundial Magazine (@MundialMag) December 11, 2017

Almost single handed, the Argentine guided his country to their 1986 World Cup success with a series of stunning individual performances.

