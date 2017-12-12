John Kerry: US 'will come back' to Paris climate accord

Paris (CNN) Former US Secretary of State John Kerry believes the US will "come back" to the Paris climate accord after President Donald Trump's decision in June to withdraw from the agreement.

Speaking to CNN at the One Planet Summit in Paris on Tuesday, Kerry said the US would "continue to be a leader in dealing with climate change."

"The official withdrawal doesn't take place until after the election of 2020," Kerry said before adding, "the United States will come back."

"President Trump has decided personally that he wants to get out, but the majority of the American people want to stay in," Kerry said, suggesting that the majority of states and cities in America "will live up to Paris."

Kerry joined French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting more than 50 heads of state and global leaders at the Paris summit, which is aimed at tackling climate change.