Story highlights French President announces first winners of grants to study climate science in France

Announcement comes on eve of global climate summit in Paris -- to which Trump has not been invited

(CNN) In a rebuke to US antipathy towards climate science, France's leader has announced the first winners of grants for international scientists to carry out their research in France.

The grants will provide recipients with funding of up to $1.8 million over a three to five year period.

The name of the initiative is a not-so subtle reference to Trump's campaign slogan and governing philosophy, which many see as isolationist and antithetical to international cooperation.

Among the winners were some prominent American names, including Camille Parmesan, a Texan who studies the effect of climate change on ecosystems. As a lead author of reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Parmesan was a co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded in 2007.