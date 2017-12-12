EU governments complicit in Libya migrant abuse, Amnesty says

(CNN)Amnesty International has accused European governments of being complicit in the torture and abuse of migrants and refugees in Libya.
In a new report, the human rights group criticizes European governments for supporting efforts by the Libyan coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Mediterranean and returning them camps in Libya.
"Hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants trapped in Libya are at the mercy of Libyan authorities, militias, armed groups and smugglers often working seamlessly together for financial gain. Tens of thousands are kept indefinitely in overcrowded detention centers where they are subjected to systematic abuse," said John Dalhuisen, Amnesty International's Europe Director.
"European governments have not just been fully aware of these abuses; by actively supporting the Libyan authorities in stopping sea crossings and containing people in Libya, they are complicit in these abuses."
CNN has exposed the conditions faced by mainly sub-Saharan Africans in Libya, secretly filming a slave auction there.
Dalhuisen called on European governments to rethink their policies and help people reach Europe legally, "including by resettling tens of thousands of refugees."
"They must insist that the Libyan authorities end the policy and practice of arbitrary arrests and detention of refugees and migrants, immediately release all foreign nationals held in the detention centres," he said.
The Amnesty report also accused the Libyan coastguard of endangering migrants' lives and of intimidating NGOs operating in the Mediterranean on rescue missions.
Human-trafficking networks have spread in Libya following the NATO-backed overthrow of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.
CNN has asked the European Commission for comment.