Morrissey denies supporting Spacey, Weinstein

(CNN) Singer Morrissey took to Facebook on Monday in an apparent attempt to set the record straight after he was criticized over reports that said he defended that actions of Hollywood men accused of sexual assault and harassment.

In November, German magazine Der Spiegel published its interview with the singer, which reportedly included comments that appear to defend Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct.

In a Facebook statement titled "The Slander System," the British singer took a swipe at Der Spiegel and called for the "unchopped, unfiddled-with audio" of his interview with the publication.

"A few weeks ago I foolishly allowed Germany's Der Spiegel into my life," he wrote. "Since they eagerly flew from beloved Berlin to beloved Los Angeles in order to talk and laugh, I assumed a common understanding."

Morrissey continued: "Would I kill Donald Trump? No, never. Would I support Kevin Spacey's private proclivities? No, never. Would I ever support abuse of children? No, never. Would I support sexual harassment? No, never. Would I support rape? No, never. Would Der Spiegel convey my views fairly? No, never. Would I ever again speak to print media? No, never."