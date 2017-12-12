Story highlights Miranda had fun with followers on Twitter Monday

(CNN) When Lin-Manuel Miranda hit two million Twitter followers on Monday, he decided to celebrate in a very "Hamilton" way.

Miranda offered to trade bars with followers.

"Oh damn. Okay. Lemme get some dinner," Miranda tweeted. "Then we'll trade some twos & separate the saint from sinner #2Mil2bars."

Oh damn. Okay. Lemme get some dinner.

Then we'll trade some twos & separate the saint from sinner #2Mil2bars pic.twitter.com/5hY6IXmkXX — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 12, 2017

For the unhip, that means he was offering to trade rhymes, two bars of lyrics, with his fans.

Miranda's followers started tweeting rhymes and while the "Hamilton" creator/star may have left his Broadway hit awhile ago, he still clearly has skills.

