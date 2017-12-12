Story highlights The couple reveal the news of a second daughter on the way

(CNN) Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life is about to get a lot more pink.

The action star and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, are expecting a second daughter.

The couple revealed the baby news via Instagram, with a photo of their daughter, Jasmine Lia, who turns 2 this month.

"Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL!," the caption read.

The actor added he and Hashian "are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis."

