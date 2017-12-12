What we learned from 'The Bachelor' special

(CNN) ABC is getting us ready for a new season of "The Bachelor."

Monday's "Countdown to Arie" was a prelude to Season 22 which premieres on January 1.

To possibly combat any confusion over the selection of race car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr., who last vied for the heart of Emily Maynard on "The Bachelorette" Season 8 in 2012, the audience was treated to plenty of info about him.

Here's some of what we learned:

Arie likes to smooch

At least he did with Maynard because there was plenty of making out.

Based on the clips from the new season -- and host Chris Harrison's break down of Arie's kissing styles -- we understand why he's been dubbed "the kissing bandit."

Fans on Twitter didn't seem to mind.

If we're being honest I could probably watch 2 hours straight of Arie kissing people with no conversation and be absolutely captivated #TheBachelor — Bachelor Chirps (@BachelorChirps) December 12, 2017

"If we're being honest I could probably watch 2 hours straight of Arie kissing people with no conversation and be absolutely captivated #TheBachelor," tweeted one viewer.

There's going to be drama

Because of course there is.

It is "The Bachelor" after all. Without romantic sagas, how could Harrison claim we were in store for "the most dramatic rose ceremony ever"?

In a preview clip, we learned that at least one of the new season's contestants has an ex with some regrets because he stormed in claiming, "I want my girl. I'm here to tell her that I want to marry her!"

There are four Lauren's

This one was more sleuthing than watching.

The headshots and bios are already live on ABC's site , and the new season will feature Lauren B., Lauren G., Lauren J. and Lauren S. all going for that rose.

How cool would it be if we ended up with Lauren vs. Lauren in the finale?

Fingers crossed, Bachelor Nation.