North Korea sanctions could hurt millions as winter bites, UN says

Story highlights Some 13 million people could be affected by new sanctions, UN rights chief says

World Food Programme says 70% of North Koreans are "food insecure"

(CNN) As frigid winter weather sweeps over the Korean Peninsula, the United Nations has warned that punitive sanctions on North Korea could have unintended consequences for the country's long-suffering civilian population.

"The humanitarian assistance provided by the UN agencies and others is literally a lifeline for some 13 million acutely vulnerable individuals, but sanctions may be adversely affecting this essential help," said Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, the UN's top human rights official.

Speaking Monday via teleconference before a UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), North Korea's official name, Zeid said heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs has led to worsening conditions for those living under under the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea's mission to the UN issued a statement Monday denying human rights were an issue inside the country.

"The Security Council has been degraded to a tool controlled by the grip of the US," the statement said. "Their despicable plot cannot frighten the DPRK."