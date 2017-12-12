(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump responded to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's call to resign over sexual misconduct allegations, saying she's a "lightweight" who would "do anything" for campaign contributions. Gillibrand fired back with "you cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out. ..." Here is a list of senators who also are asking Trump to resign.
-- Roy Moore and Doug Jones face off in Alabama's special Senate election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former seat. Here's where they stand on key issues. Moore showed up to the polls Tuesday on horseback. The Republican Party has backed Moore after women accused him of sexual abuse as teens.
-- The California wildfires have destroyed at least 1,000 structures as multiple blazes continue.
-- Mall chain Westfield sold for nearly $16 billion. Are we witnessing the death of the mall?
-- A new report ranks which states are the most and least healthy in America.
-- This giant ancient penguin was the size of a person.
-- YAS QUEEN! Merriam-Webster's word of the year is "feminism."
