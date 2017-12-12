Breaking News

African 'smart cities:' A high-tech solution to overpopulated megacities?

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 8:18 AM ET, Tue December 12, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Satellite cities, often billed as &quot;smart cities&quot; -- connected, tech-driven urban areas -- are being built by a number of African countries. Is this a solution to the continent&#39;s rapidly urbanizing population? &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Konza Technological City, Kenya - &lt;/strong&gt;As part of the Kenyan government&#39;s Vision 2030 project, Konza Technological City located 60km outside Nairobi, aims to become a world-class technological and innovation hub. The cost of the so-called &quot;Silicon Savanna&quot; is expected to reach an eye-watering $15.5bn. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;See more of Africa&#39;s new cities.&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Satellite cities, often billed as "smart cities" -- connected, tech-driven urban areas -- are being built by a number of African countries. Is this a solution to the continent's rapidly urbanizing population?

Konza Technological City, Kenya - As part of the Kenyan government's Vision 2030 project, Konza Technological City located 60km outside Nairobi, aims to become a world-class technological and innovation hub. The cost of the so-called "Silicon Savanna" is expected to reach an eye-watering $15.5bn.

See more of Africa's new cities.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
The government plans to complete the techno city some time after 2030. The Konza Development Authority (KTDA) estimates Konza will bring in $1bn every year and create 100,000 jobs. There are critics, though, who are skeptical that techies will want to relocate away from Nairobi, already a buzzing technological hub.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Konza Technological City, Kenya The government plans to complete the techno city some time after 2030. The Konza Development Authority (KTDA) estimates Konza will bring in $1bn every year and create 100,000 jobs. There are critics, though, who are skeptical that techies will want to relocate away from Nairobi, already a buzzing technological hub.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
The site, spread across 5,000 acres, will not only be a center of technology and education, but will provide new homes and leisure activities with shopping malls and other amenities. Kenya&#39;s ICT sector continues to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/ke/Documents/tax/Economic%20outlook%20ke%202017%20Final.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;grow&lt;/a&gt; and is a world leader for mobile tech. The country wants this new &quot;techno polis&quot; to be a catalyst for the economy.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Konza Technological City, Kenya The site, spread across 5,000 acres, will not only be a center of technology and education, but will provide new homes and leisure activities with shopping malls and other amenities. Kenya's ICT sector continues to grow and is a world leader for mobile tech. The country wants this new "techno polis" to be a catalyst for the economy.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Is this Nigeria&#39;s answer to Dubai? Eko Atlantic is the ambitious multi-billion dollar project that aims to transform Lagos, the country&#39;s most populated city. Its creators want it to become the new financial hub for Nigeria -- bringing in 150,000 commuters every day.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Eko Atlantic, Nigeria Is this Nigeria's answer to Dubai? Eko Atlantic is the ambitious multi-billion dollar project that aims to transform Lagos, the country's most populated city. Its creators want it to become the new financial hub for Nigeria -- bringing in 150,000 commuters every day.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Eko Atlantic is a privately funded project in partnership with the Lagos State Government. Once finished, it plans to be home to a quarter of a million people. The new city is connected off the Victoria Island, a district in Lagos.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Eko Atlantic, Nigeria Eko Atlantic is a privately funded project in partnership with the Lagos State Government. Once finished, it plans to be home to a quarter of a million people. The new city is connected off the Victoria Island, a district in Lagos.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
Eko Atlantic is being built along Lagos&#39;s upmarket Bar Beach coastline. It will provide classy accommodation and high-tech infrastructure.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Eko Atlantic, Nigeria Eko Atlantic is being built along Lagos's upmarket Bar Beach coastline. It will provide classy accommodation and high-tech infrastructure.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
It&#39;s being constructed on 10 square kilometers of reclaimed land from the Atlantic Ocean, as shown in this satellite image.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Eko Atlantic, Nigeria It's being constructed on 10 square kilometers of reclaimed land from the Atlantic Ocean, as shown in this satellite image.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Billed as the largest real estate project in Africa, Eko Atlantic is being built on tons of sand dredged from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast. However, construction has slowed as a result of Nigeria&#39;s economic stagnation.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Eko Atlantic, Nigeria Billed as the largest real estate project in Africa, Eko Atlantic is being built on tons of sand dredged from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast. However, construction has slowed as a result of Nigeria's economic stagnation.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
A new mixed-use development for more than 150,000 residents, Tatu City was initiated by Rendeavour, &quot;Africa&#39;s largest property developer.&quot; It&#39;s a 5,000 acre mixed-use development with schools, homes, sports facilities and green spaces.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Tatu City, KenyaA new mixed-use development for more than 150,000 residents, Tatu City was initiated by Rendeavour, "Africa's largest property developer." It's a 5,000 acre mixed-use development with schools, homes, sports facilities and green spaces.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
It aims to be a new urban center outside the capital Nairobi, and businesses are already located in the locality. In an attempt to lure companies, the city has a special economic status providing lower businesses taxes.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Tatu City, KenyaIt aims to be a new urban center outside the capital Nairobi, and businesses are already located in the locality. In an attempt to lure companies, the city has a special economic status providing lower businesses taxes.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Announced on Ghana&#39;s independence day in 2013, a $10bn super high-tech satellite city outside Accra planned to put the country on the map for technology. Ambitions were high, but since then the project has failed to make headway.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Hope City, GhanaAnnounced on Ghana's independence day in 2013, a $10bn super high-tech satellite city outside Accra planned to put the country on the map for technology. Ambitions were high, but since then the project has failed to make headway.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
The project also aimed to host Africa&#39;s tallest building. The developers maintain it will still go ahead.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Hope City, GhanaThe project also aimed to host Africa's tallest building. The developers maintain it will still go ahead.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Hope City was designed by Italian firm Architect OBR, and is made up of six towers. The hub will include a hospital, university, housing and recreational areas.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Hope City, GhanaHope City was designed by Italian firm Architect OBR, and is made up of six towers. The hub will include a hospital, university, housing and recreational areas.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
It&#39;s the largest mixed-use development ever in South Africa, located between Pretoria and Johannesburg. It&#39;s expected to be complete by 2025, and could potentially create 86,000 jobs.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Waterfall City, South AfricaIt's the largest mixed-use development ever in South Africa, located between Pretoria and Johannesburg. It's expected to be complete by 2025, and could potentially create 86,000 jobs.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
The project aspires to cater for all needs: schools, shopping malls and large green spaces. Global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is set to accommodate the area&#39;s first skyscraper.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Waterfall City, South AfricaThe project aspires to cater for all needs: schools, shopping malls and large green spaces. Global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is set to accommodate the area's first skyscraper.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Just outside of Rwanda&#39;s capital Kigali is Vision City, the country&#39;s largest housing project. It is part of the government&#39;s strategy to embrace &quot;smart cities.&quot; The town square will have free wifi and the street lamps will be solar-powered.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Vision City, Rwanda Just outside of Rwanda's capital Kigali is Vision City, the country's largest housing project. It is part of the government's strategy to embrace "smart cities." The town square will have free wifi and the street lamps will be solar-powered.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Rwanda&#39;s capital city is undergoing a transformation. The 2020 Kigali Conceptual Masterplan plans to remodel Kigali into a high-rise, modern and tech-orientated city.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
Kigali, Rwanda Rwanda's capital city is undergoing a transformation. The 2020 Kigali Conceptual Masterplan plans to remodel Kigali into a high-rise, modern and tech-orientated city.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
King City, developed by Rendeavour, is a mixed-use development in western Ghana. The site is near the country&#39;s mining region and hopes to capitalize on the growth of the sector. It&#39;s located near Ghana&#39;s third largest city, Takoradi.
Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
King City, Ghana King City, developed by Rendeavour, is a mixed-use development in western Ghana. The site is near the country's mining region and hopes to capitalize on the growth of the sector. It's located near Ghana's third largest city, Takoradi.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Konza City africa urban futureKONZA NEWKonza Technology City africa urban futureeko atlantic marinastreet view eko atlanticExterior Rendering_Dusk Cropped-aeko atlantic satellite view lagos nigeriaeko atlantic africa smart citiesTatu City Africa urban futureTatu City pedestrian africa urban futurehope city 1hope city 10hope city 5waterfall city south africa urban futurewaterfall city south africa 1vision city rwandaKigali Rwanda Capital Skyline PHIL MOORE AFP Getty ImagesKing City africa urban future

Story highlights

  • African cities plan new high-tech urban areas
  • Could large satellite 'smart cities' solve the housing deficit?

(CNN)By 2020, Africa is likely to be the fastest urbanizing continent in the world. It is currently the most rural -- only 40% of sub-Saharan Africa's population live in cities. Even the sprawling heartlands of Lagos, Kinshasa and Cairo, teeming with traffic, pollution, inadequate housing and public spaces, are in their relative infancy and destined for a growth spurt.

How will Africa cope with booming urban populations?
One idea gaining traction is newly developed satellite "smart cities:" ambitious multi-billion dollar, hyper-livable tech cities populated with bustling, beautified boulevards, private condos and luxury cars.
    The concept is exemplified by Eko Atlantic in Lagos, Nigeria, built on land reclaimed from the sea, which is expected to house 250,000 people once completed. Hope City in Ghana is slated to feature the continent's tallest skyscraper, although it is yet to get off the ground.
    Countries across Africa are putting "smart cities" on their agendas. In June the Nigerian Smart Cities Initiative was launched to encourage the integration of ICT innovations into urban infrastructure. Rwanda, a regional leader in developing "smart cities," published a Smart Cities Blueprint in May to help foster the use of technology in urban management.
    Read More
    The continent needs to find ways of improving urban life. Will these eye-catching projects prove to be white elephants, offering solutions for only a lucky few who can afford them?

    Smart cities or smart people?

    Vision City, Rwanda, is the country&#39;s largest housing project.
    Vision City, Rwanda, is the country's largest housing project.
    The terms "smart cities" relates to the use of ICT to improve quality of life and city services. "Smart cities" also aim to be sustainable cities. They develop with respect to the economic, social and environmental needs of the present and the future.
    A "smart city" encompasses everything from public spaces with free Wi-Fi, to solar-powered street lights and -- as in Addis Ababa -- automated-lift car parks that reduce the space needed for cars.
    Proponents view Africa's young, tech-savvy, population as willing adopters of tech solutions to urban problems.

    Urban horizons

    While supporters of "smart cities" advocate the upscaling of existing urban centers with technologies, the most expensive, striking examples are new landmark locations built entirely from scratch.
    Often built on the peripheries of overpopulated cities, these modern developments are funded by a mix of private and public organizations.
    Mobius II: The luxury SUV made in Africa, for Africans
    Mobius II: The luxury SUV made in Africa, for Africans
    The projects are as grand as their names. From Vision City on the edge of Kigali in Rwanda, to King City in Ghana, via Kenya's new tech hub Konza, these cities aim to provide comfortable, luxurious living with all the cultural amenities.
    "These new cities, like Eko Atlantic in Lagos in Nigeria and Waterfall City (South Africa), bring a new model where urban governance is shared between the private and public sector," Mira Slavov, a fellow at LSE who writes on African smart cities, tells CNN.
    However, Slavov thinks initiatives should be centered on empowering city-dwellers and on small and medium sized urban areas that will likely be the future of Africa's urban growth -- not the eye-grabbing urban megacities.
    "Cities should focus on smart citizens as opposed to smart cities," Slavov says.
    Critics argue the price of property in satellite cities is out of reach for the many residents of African cities, with an estimated 60% of the population living in slums. In Vision City, Rwanda, property prices start at $172,000.

    Fixing the housing deficit

    King City, Ghana.
    King City, Ghana.
    Tim Beighton at Rendeavour, "Africa's largest urban developer," says their projects, which include Appolonia and King City in Ghana and Tatu City in Kenya, among others, provide a range of housing.
    The developer's projects are on the outskirts of cities. "Our benefits are scale: large mixed-use, mixed-income communities, and those are non-gated communities so they're quite open.
    "Rendeavour acquires land on the edge of existing conurbations, next to cities and capital cities, that are usually deficient in infrastructure," Beighton tells CNN.
    Clearly, Africa's rapidly-expanding urban areas require improvement to basic infrastructure -- and the use of technology to leapfrog otherwise expensive developments; instead of building more parking spots, build more lift-automated smart car parks.
    The new, satellite cities are also a concept, and in the past few years actualized developments, promoted by governments and large corporations as a solution to the continent's housing deficit. Whether they deliver for the wider public remains to be seen.
    Satellite cities, often billed as &quot;smart cities&quot; -- connected, tech-driven urban areas -- are being built by a number of African countries. Is this a solution to the continent&#39;s rapidly urbanizing population? &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Konza Technological City, Kenya - &lt;/strong&gt;As part of the Kenyan government&#39;s Vision 2030 project, Konza Technological City located 60km outside Nairobi, aims to become a world-class technological and innovation hub. The cost of the so-called &quot;Silicon Savanna&quot; is expected to reach an eye-watering $15.5bn. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;strong&gt;See more of Africa&#39;s new cities.&lt;/strong&gt;
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Satellite cities, often billed as "smart cities" -- connected, tech-driven urban areas -- are being built by a number of African countries. Is this a solution to the continent's rapidly urbanizing population?

    Konza Technological City, Kenya - As part of the Kenyan government's Vision 2030 project, Konza Technological City located 60km outside Nairobi, aims to become a world-class technological and innovation hub. The cost of the so-called "Silicon Savanna" is expected to reach an eye-watering $15.5bn.

    See more of Africa's new cities.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    The government plans to complete the techno city some time after 2030. The Konza Development Authority (KTDA) estimates Konza will bring in $1bn every year and create 100,000 jobs. There are critics, though, who are skeptical that techies will want to relocate away from Nairobi, already a buzzing technological hub.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Konza Technological City, Kenya The government plans to complete the techno city some time after 2030. The Konza Development Authority (KTDA) estimates Konza will bring in $1bn every year and create 100,000 jobs. There are critics, though, who are skeptical that techies will want to relocate away from Nairobi, already a buzzing technological hub.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    The site, spread across 5,000 acres, will not only be a center of technology and education, but will provide new homes and leisure activities with shopping malls and other amenities. Kenya&#39;s ICT sector continues to &lt;a href=&quot;https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/Deloitte/ke/Documents/tax/Economic%20outlook%20ke%202017%20Final.pdf&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;grow&lt;/a&gt; and is a world leader for mobile tech. The country wants this new &quot;techno polis&quot; to be a catalyst for the economy.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Konza Technological City, Kenya The site, spread across 5,000 acres, will not only be a center of technology and education, but will provide new homes and leisure activities with shopping malls and other amenities. Kenya's ICT sector continues to grow and is a world leader for mobile tech. The country wants this new "techno polis" to be a catalyst for the economy.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Is this Nigeria&#39;s answer to Dubai? Eko Atlantic is the ambitious multi-billion dollar project that aims to transform Lagos, the country&#39;s most populated city. Its creators want it to become the new financial hub for Nigeria -- bringing in 150,000 commuters every day.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Eko Atlantic, Nigeria Is this Nigeria's answer to Dubai? Eko Atlantic is the ambitious multi-billion dollar project that aims to transform Lagos, the country's most populated city. Its creators want it to become the new financial hub for Nigeria -- bringing in 150,000 commuters every day.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Eko Atlantic is a privately funded project in partnership with the Lagos State Government. Once finished, it plans to be home to a quarter of a million people. The new city is connected off the Victoria Island, a district in Lagos.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Eko Atlantic, Nigeria Eko Atlantic is a privately funded project in partnership with the Lagos State Government. Once finished, it plans to be home to a quarter of a million people. The new city is connected off the Victoria Island, a district in Lagos.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Eko Atlantic is being built along Lagos&#39;s upmarket Bar Beach coastline. It will provide classy accommodation and high-tech infrastructure.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Eko Atlantic, Nigeria Eko Atlantic is being built along Lagos's upmarket Bar Beach coastline. It will provide classy accommodation and high-tech infrastructure.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    It&#39;s being constructed on 10 square kilometers of reclaimed land from the Atlantic Ocean, as shown in this satellite image.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Eko Atlantic, Nigeria It's being constructed on 10 square kilometers of reclaimed land from the Atlantic Ocean, as shown in this satellite image.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Billed as the largest real estate project in Africa, Eko Atlantic is being built on tons of sand dredged from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast. However, construction has slowed as a result of Nigeria&#39;s economic stagnation.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Eko Atlantic, Nigeria Billed as the largest real estate project in Africa, Eko Atlantic is being built on tons of sand dredged from the Atlantic Ocean off the coast. However, construction has slowed as a result of Nigeria's economic stagnation.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    A new mixed-use development for more than 150,000 residents, Tatu City was initiated by Rendeavour, &quot;Africa&#39;s largest property developer.&quot; It&#39;s a 5,000 acre mixed-use development with schools, homes, sports facilities and green spaces.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Tatu City, KenyaA new mixed-use development for more than 150,000 residents, Tatu City was initiated by Rendeavour, "Africa's largest property developer." It's a 5,000 acre mixed-use development with schools, homes, sports facilities and green spaces.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    It aims to be a new urban center outside the capital Nairobi, and businesses are already located in the locality. In an attempt to lure companies, the city has a special economic status providing lower businesses taxes.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Tatu City, KenyaIt aims to be a new urban center outside the capital Nairobi, and businesses are already located in the locality. In an attempt to lure companies, the city has a special economic status providing lower businesses taxes.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    Announced on Ghana&#39;s independence day in 2013, a $10bn super high-tech satellite city outside Accra planned to put the country on the map for technology. Ambitions were high, but since then the project has failed to make headway.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Hope City, GhanaAnnounced on Ghana's independence day in 2013, a $10bn super high-tech satellite city outside Accra planned to put the country on the map for technology. Ambitions were high, but since then the project has failed to make headway.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    The project also aimed to host Africa&#39;s tallest building. The developers maintain it will still go ahead.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Hope City, GhanaThe project also aimed to host Africa's tallest building. The developers maintain it will still go ahead.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Hope City was designed by Italian firm Architect OBR, and is made up of six towers. The hub will include a hospital, university, housing and recreational areas.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Hope City, GhanaHope City was designed by Italian firm Architect OBR, and is made up of six towers. The hub will include a hospital, university, housing and recreational areas.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    It&#39;s the largest mixed-use development ever in South Africa, located between Pretoria and Johannesburg. It&#39;s expected to be complete by 2025, and could potentially create 86,000 jobs.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Waterfall City, South AfricaIt's the largest mixed-use development ever in South Africa, located between Pretoria and Johannesburg. It's expected to be complete by 2025, and could potentially create 86,000 jobs.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    The project aspires to cater for all needs: schools, shopping malls and large green spaces. Global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is set to accommodate the area&#39;s first skyscraper.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Waterfall City, South AfricaThe project aspires to cater for all needs: schools, shopping malls and large green spaces. Global professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers is set to accommodate the area's first skyscraper.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    Just outside of Rwanda&#39;s capital Kigali is Vision City, the country&#39;s largest housing project. It is part of the government&#39;s strategy to embrace &quot;smart cities.&quot; The town square will have free wifi and the street lamps will be solar-powered.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Vision City, Rwanda Just outside of Rwanda's capital Kigali is Vision City, the country's largest housing project. It is part of the government's strategy to embrace "smart cities." The town square will have free wifi and the street lamps will be solar-powered.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Rwanda&#39;s capital city is undergoing a transformation. The 2020 Kigali Conceptual Masterplan plans to remodel Kigali into a high-rise, modern and tech-orientated city.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    Kigali, Rwanda Rwanda's capital city is undergoing a transformation. The 2020 Kigali Conceptual Masterplan plans to remodel Kigali into a high-rise, modern and tech-orientated city.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    King City, developed by Rendeavour, is a mixed-use development in western Ghana. The site is near the country&#39;s mining region and hopes to capitalize on the growth of the sector. It&#39;s located near Ghana&#39;s third largest city, Takoradi.
    Photos: African countries plan ambitious satellite 'smart cities'
    King City, Ghana King City, developed by Rendeavour, is a mixed-use development in western Ghana. The site is near the country's mining region and hopes to capitalize on the growth of the sector. It's located near Ghana's third largest city, Takoradi.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    Konza City africa urban futureKONZA NEWKonza Technology City africa urban futureeko atlantic marinastreet view eko atlanticExterior Rendering_Dusk Cropped-aeko atlantic satellite view lagos nigeriaeko atlantic africa smart citiesTatu City Africa urban futureTatu City pedestrian africa urban futurehope city 1hope city 10hope city 5waterfall city south africa urban futurewaterfall city south africa 1vision city rwandaKigali Rwanda Capital Skyline PHIL MOORE AFP Getty ImagesKing City africa urban future

    Meet the innovators and inventors who are driving Africa's tech revolution.