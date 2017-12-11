(CNN) An explosion Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan is, in the words of Police Commissioner James O'Neill, a "terror-related incident."

The explosion happened on a walkway below ground near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue. The suspect, Akayed Ullah, and three other people were injured.

Information on what is known about the suspect is emerging.

Who is he?

-- Police identified the suspect as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old man.

-- He lives in Brooklyn and is of Bangladeshi descent, two law enforcement sources said.

-- Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this individual or the incident to call Terror Hotline at 888-NYC-SAFE.

Driver-for-hire license

-- Ullah held a New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission for-hire vehicle driver's license from March 2012 through March 2015, NYC TLC Deputy Commissioner for Public Affairs Allan J. Fromberg said in a statement to CNN.

-- That license lapsed and was not renewed in March of 2015, Fromberg said.

-- Ullah was not licensed to drive a NYC yellow taxi, he said.

-- "As taxi and for-hire vehicle drivers are independent contractors and not employees, I have no way of knowing whether he drove for any particular base, or whether he simply got the license but didn't drive at all," Fromberg said. "That said, since he held an FHV license, if in fact he did drive, we do know that it could not have been a yellow taxi."

The device

-- The suspect wore an "improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body. He intentionally detonated that device," O'Neill said.

-- Ullah told police he made the device at his workplace, according to a senior New York law enforcement official and a city official being briefed on the investigation.

-- The device was a pipe bomb affixed to his person with a combination of Velcro and zip ties, John Miller, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counter Terrorism, said.

Links to terrorist groups?

-- Asked if the suspect claimed connection to ISIS, O'Neill told reporters that "he did make statements" but refrained at present from disclosing what he said.

-- Authorities are conducting background checks on Ullah.

His injuries

-- Ullah is in custody and is now at Bellevue Hospital. He is being treated for lacerations and burns to his hands and abdomen.

This story has been updated with more information about Ullah's past employment as a for-hire driver.