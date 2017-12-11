Story highlights The suspect is being treated at Bellevue Hospital

He wore "improvised low-tech explosive device"

(CNN) An explosion Monday morning at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan is, in the words of Police Commissioner James O'Neill, a "terror-related incident."

The explosion happened on a walkway below ground near 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue. The suspect, Akayed Ullah, and three other people were injured.

Information on what is known about the suspect is emerging.

Who is he?

-- Police identified the suspect as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old man.

